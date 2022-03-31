BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In our current society, where a gag can provoke an assault on one of the world’s biggest stages, naming a dish “trailer trash casserole” may be asking for trouble.

My advice: Settle down and take a bite. The name’s a joke, but the dish is seriously good.

Served at Angry Barnyard BBQ, this is the Frito pie of your dreams, blanketed with pulled pork, tri tip, brisket or other meat of your choice over chili beans, cheese and, of course, corn chips. Barbecue sauce is provided — there are four to choose from — but it’s delicious as is.

Regulars know not to leave without a side of tomato pie.