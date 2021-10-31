Best Eats: The Teppanyaki Guys, Takis burrito

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long gone are the days when food trucks provided only burgers or tacos.

It’s possible to get fresh pasta, quality sushi and creamy lobster rolls from a truck, so I expect it was just a matter of time before teppenyaki was served on four wheels.

At The Teppenyaki Guys, a truck spotted often outside local breweries, you choose from steak, chicken, scallops, shrimp or lobster served with white or chicken fried rice and steamed veggies. There’s tofu, too.

The teriyaki steak was tender, the sweet sauce perfect for not only for the meat but stirring in with the rice and vegetables. A companion tried the Bakersfield picante noodles, which come with perfectly cooked scallops and shrimp in a sauce that brings the heat.

At $38.99, the First Class Deluxe meal isn’t cheap, but you get filet mignon, lobster and shrimp. Most dishes hover around $20.

Check out @theteppanyaki_guys on Instagram for times and locations.

Takis Roller from Del Taco.

Hot Cheetos burritos have been a popular item the past couple years, and Del Taco is testing whether Takis chips could have a similar appeal.

New menu items include Double Del Cheeseburgers, grilled chicken burritos and Rollers filled with the spicy rolled chips. There’s a even take on loaded fries, with Takis chips covered in beef, cheese, onion, sour cream, cilantro and sauce.

I wouldn’t call throwing chips in a burrito a culinary breakthrough, but they maintained their integrity in the burrito and Roller I ordered, adding satisfying crunch.

My order came to six bucks and change. Even if you give it a thumbs down, satisfying your curiosity won’t set you back much.