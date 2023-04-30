The No. 19 at Langer’s is packed with pastrami and colelslaw.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The No. 19 at Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant is arguably the most famous sandwich served in Los Angeles. The only other serious contender is the French dip at Philippe’s. Both have been around for decades, both have legions of devotees.

The No. 19 is made with ultra-tender pastrami, coleslaw, a slice of Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on excellent rye bread. Every loaf is re-baked, giving it an extra crispy crust while the inner part remains pillow soft. It’s extraordinary.

Langer’s is located near MacArthur Park, not necessarily an area you want to find yourself after dark. The restaurant’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, plenty of time to grab a sandwich before the sun goes down.

Special mention must be made of the staff. They operate like a machine, churning out sandwiches with the rapidity of a Nascar pit crew changing tires.

I hadn’t even had a chance to sip my coffee before the waiter returned with my No. 19. “Sorry for the delay,” he said with a smile.

Later, he directed two women to a booth. “Come on down, the price is right!” he said.

“Oh, I hope we win something,” one of the women said with a laugh.

“You already have,” the waiter responded, not missing a beat.

He wasn’t wrong. A meal at Langer’s feels like a reward.