BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods.

Recipes for it abound online. Fans quote the episode in question during the holiday season (“You ate my sandwich?”). And restaurants recreate it as Thanksgiving approaches.

Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery has come up with its own spin on the sandwich, leaving in place the turkey and homemade stuffing while adding a thick slice of ham, spinach leaves and sliced tomato. The all-important gravy-soaked middle slice of bread — the “moist maker” itself — takes center stage. You won’t experience a dry bite.

Mashed potatoes with gravy and a small container of cranberry serve are served on the side.

It’s a meal that more than justifies its $15.99 price.

Expect leftovers. Just don’t leave them in the office fridge.

Learn from Ross’s mistake.