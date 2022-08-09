BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Saturday mornings, a dozen or so vendors set up by the Wat Thai Buddhist Temple in North Hollywood, offering papaya salad, grilled meat skewers, spicy soups, noodles and fried treats such as banana or balls of taro.

Ordering is simple: You walk to a booth located past tables and vendors, hand over cash and get a stack of plastic tokens equivalent to $1 or $2. Then buy and eat!

The papaya salad was fresh, the grilled pork and sausage juicy and piping hot and the boat noodle soup with beef and pork balls earthy and fortifying. I may have sipped from the bowl.

Grilled pork skewers and chicken larb at Wat Thai Buddhist Temple.

One vendor sells a giant ice cream sandwich. I opted for fried banana. Delicious.

Fried banana is one of the dessert options at Wat Thai Buddhist Temple.

You can pay to park at the temple, but there’s plenty of free street parking nearby. I believe every item I purchased was $7 or less. A great deal for such wonderful food.