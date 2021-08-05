Best Eats: Taqueria El Paisita al Estilo Tijuana

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Los Angeles Magazine published an article about the enormous popularity of Tijuana-style tacos, purveyors of which were drawing long lines at stands across the city for guacamole-drenched asada on warm tortillas.

The Tijuana taco craze traveled north, and Taqueria El Paisita al Estilo Tijuana is one of its Bakersfield representatives.

Parked on a lot at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Virginia avenues, the truck was doing brisk business on a recent weekday evening, customers ordering plates heaped with tacos, enchiladas and tostadas.

The tacos, packed with chopped asada, were outstanding. A table holds three types of salsas, limes and sliced radishes for those wanting citrus or spicy notes, but try one as is and savor the taste of meat fresh off the grill, covered with creamy guacamole.