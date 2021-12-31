Best Eats: Taco Bros birria tacos, homemade lemon pepper chicken

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the more impressive lines on weekday afternoons is the fleet of vehicles curling around the drive-thru at Taco Bros, stretching through the parking lot and onto K Street.

Opened in 2019 in a stand that used to house a coffee shop, the restaurant’s rabid following is willing to wait as long as it takes for its juicy birria tacos and burritos.

The tacos are huge, stuffed with meat and topped with a handful of diced red onion and cilantro. Dip them in consomme, take a bite and swoon.

Lemon pepper chicken with broccoli.

Lemon pepper chicken by Mason Rockfellow

Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow has been giving his air fryer a workout. Most recently, he used it to prepare lemon pepper chicken, serving it with baked broccoli cooked with olive oil, spices and Parmesan cheese.

“Cooking chicken drumsticks in the air fryer is just one reason to own an air fryer and might be the best,” Rockfellow said. “The fryer makes it easy, quick and the results are always consistent. For this batch, I used Penzeys’ Lemon Pepper seasoning, by far one of the best lemon pepper seasonings I have had.”