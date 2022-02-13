BEST EATS: Super Bowl snacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If the holidays are the perfect excuse to indulge in cakes, cookies and pies, the Super Bowl is our annual justification to snack to our heart’s content.

Nachos, pizza, hot dogs, hot wings. All will be consumed in epic quantities today.

Personally, I can’t wait to lie on the couch with a bag of tortilla chips and a container of Brother Ray’s ranchera salsa. The Bakersfield company, which sets up a stall every Saturday at the market outside The Hen’s Roost and has salsa, spice blends and sauces on sale at numerous Sully’s and other markets in town, has severely addictive recipes.

The ranchera salsa — medium spicy — contains a mix of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic, vinegar and more which practically compels you to reach for another chip to dip. And another. Then another. The only problem is you’ll be eating so rapidly the salsa may be gone by halftime.

For wings, I love the variety at Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar. You can get regular or boneless wings in a couple dozen flavors including Korean BBQ, taco and strawberry chili. Be warned: When the menu says an item is spicy, it’s not kidding. I still recall a pizza strewn with jalapenos from several years ago that wreaked havoc on my stomach.

On the eastside, Stupid Wings is offering a couple Super Bowl deals, one which gets you 40 wings, two large fries, veggies and up to four wing flavors for $59.99. For dessert, try the churro-style sweet potato waffle fries, which sound like a disaster but taste great.

Happy Wings is on my list of places I need to try. A friend told me the hot wings there come closest to what he ate when he lived in Buffalo, NY, the birthplace of wings. High praise, indeed.