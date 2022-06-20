BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s hot out, and it’s only going to get hotter. Where to turn for relief?

Milkshakes are great, Slushies are fun and a frozen La Rosa bar is a wonderful treat. I recently had a banana-flavored one. Super refreshing and, like all La Rosa flavors, it tasted of real fruit.

When it comes to fast food treats, however, Wendy’s has a leg up on the competition with its Frosty, the not-quite-ice cream, not-quite-milkshake concoction that is perfectly creamy and soft yet thick enough to hold a spoon. One of the chain’s original items, the Frosty has retained its popularity for more than 50 years.

Have you ever dipped french fries in a Frosty? Of course you have.

And this summer, diners can get a twist on that old favorite.

For a limited time, Wendy’s is offering a Strawberry Frosty which “merges the same creamy, delectable profile you know and love in a classic Vanilla Frosty with the sweet flavor profile of a freshly picked strawberry,” said a news release from the chain.

“Each spoonful is a thick and flavorful bite that will keep you cool on even the hottest days,” the release promises.

With 100-degree temps in the forecast, it’s an item Bakersfield will surely appreciate.