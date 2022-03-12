BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first thing to cross my mind upon looking at the chicken sandwich at Baba’s Hot Chicken was astonishment at its sheer size.

This is a chicken sandwich called forth from the days when giants walked the earth, a Jurassic-era monstrosity of battered and fried meat shooting out in all directions from a brioche bun woefully incapable of containing it, packed with slaw, pickles and a creamy sauce that gets everywhere. It’s the type of item tailor-made for Instagram stardom. Grab extra napkins.

I took a bite and moments later another thought crossed my mind: I may have been overly confident in ordering the sandwich covered in the “hot” spice blend, the second spiciest heat level. I soldiered on — the chicken tasted great even as it set my mouth aflame and cleared my sinuses — grateful for two small containers of ranch dressing on the side to dip my fries and help soothe the pain.

Afterward, I experienced a subtle heat emanating from my stomach, as if someone had turned up an inner thermostat a few degrees. I shudder to think of the consequences of consuming Baba’s “extreme” chicken sandwich, which features the dreaded Carolina Reaper pepper.

Baba’s is located on the northeast corner of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway.