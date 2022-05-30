BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block.

Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so massive the wait can stretch for hours.

And there are soup dumplings. Many, many restaurants serving soup dumplings, called xiao long bao (XLB), containing pork or pork and crab with scaldingly hot broth.

Din Tai Fung is renowned for its dumplings, with hundreds assembled daily. Hui Tou Xiang Noodles House makes sturdy, delicious XLB; the ones served at Long Xing Ji are very good.

Until this past weekend, I don’t believe I ever ordered XLB outside the San Gabriel Valley. Why settle for anything but the best?

Nevertheless, during a trip to visit my brother (he lives in Culver City), he mentioned his friend Greg had recommended the dumplings served at Tasty Noodle House, located on West 3rd Street east of Beverly Boulevard. I was game. We picked up Greg, and the three of us headed out for dinner.

Green onion pancake, Tasty Noodle House.

We ordered crispy green onion pancake, pork soup dumplings and a few soup and noodle entrees.

One sign you’re in a good Chinese restaurant is the selection of condiments at the table. I’m always reassured once I spot the jars of black vinegar and chili paste, both of which were plentifully available at Tasty Noodle House.

A soup with yellow croaker and vegetables arrives in a large bowl at Tasty Noodle House.

For my entree, I had soup with noodles, lightly-fried yellow croaker and pickled vegetables. The noodles and other ingredients arrived in a huge bowl and the waiter, holding a smaller bowl containing broth, asked if I wanted it poured over the bowl or on the side. I told him to pour. The resulting broth, given more depth from the fish and veggies, was excellent.

As for the soup dumplings, I found them irresistible. The dough was a little thick, but that’s a small criticism considering the lusciousness of the broth held within. I gave each a dip in black vinegar, eating my fill, happy we had thought ahead and ordered two servings.

The San Gabriel Valley will always be number one when it comes to satisfying my Chinese food cravings, but it’s nice to know there’s another spot where dumpling dreams can be fulfilled.