BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Outside of Bangkok, the spiciest curries, most generous noodle dishes and inventive salads can be found in Hollywood’s Thai Town, several dozen restaurants, many run by ex-pats, offering meals from the homeland.

Thai Town is a great place. Not as dense in restaurants as Koreatown (which may contain more restaurants than any area of the state), but there’s plenty to enjoy, and I bet I haven’t made it to a third of them.

On a trip last weekend, I stopped at two places: The Original Hoy-Ka Thai Noodle and Luv2Eat Thai Bistro.

The “sneaky” pork at Hoy-Ka isn’t named for sourness or spiciness — it’s relatively tame in those areas. Maybe the sneakiness involves how utterly addictive it is. I’m not sure exactly what the pork is marinated in — other than lots of garlic and citrus — but it was outstanding, the meat perfectly paired with steamed Chinese broccoli for crunch and a smack of bitterness.

If Hoy-Ka was in Bakersfield, sneaky pork would be a weekly order.

Luv2Eat Thai Bistro is mostly known for its chef specials — jade noodles with pork and roasted duck, Thai-style fried chicken served with sweet chili sauce and grilled pork skewers.

Crab curry — and the plate of fixings that go with it — at Luv2Eat Thai Bistro.

The item that seems to appear the most on Instagram is the bowl of crab curry served with a large plate of accoutrements to throw in the sauce. You can add vermicelli noodles, hard boiled egg, pickled carrot, bean sprouts and more.

I decided to get the crab deshelled — who needs the extra work? — mixed everything together and had a lunch that went especially well on a mild Los Angeles day.