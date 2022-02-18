BEST EATS: Shrimp and salmon at California Fish Grill

Grilled shrimp skewers with brown rice and beans at California Fish Grill.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — News Director Michael Trihey swung by California Fish Grill for lunch on Thursday. The chain, which opened a location on California Avenue, prides itself on responsibly sourced seafood and offers a variety of grilled or fried options.

The shrimp skewers come with eight shrimp nestled against a bed of rice (white, brown or cauliflower), plus beans served in a separate container.

Cajun salmon taco combo at California Fish Grill.

Also ordered during lunch was the cajun salmon taco combo. Both items received rave reviews.

Among other items offered are grilled swai, tilapia, rockfish and ahi tuna (served rare), poke, shrimp or salmon bowls, and fried fish, shrimp or calamari.