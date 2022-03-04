BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jake’s Original Tex-Mex Cafe, situated on Oak Street near Truxtun Avenue for as long as I can remember, is a bastion of slow-roasted beef.

A couple 17 News employees had lunch there this week. The beef, as usual, was a must-order.

“Jake’s shredded beef sandwich with cheese is delicious,” said Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow. “It is a go-to option for me when I go to Jake’s. One of my favorite things about it is when you ask for BBQ sauce on it, they give you your own bottle and you get to choose how much sauce to apply.”

News Director Michael Trihey had the taco salad with, you guessed it, shredded beef.

Taco salad with shredded beef at Jake’s Tex-Mex.

Jake’s chocolate cake is among the city’s most popular desserts, but Rockfellow said he can’t leave without a slice of their lemon cake.