BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wind was at my back and the road rose up to meet me as I pulled in front of GhilaDolci Bakery for some St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats.

The pot of gold at the end of this culinary rainbow: shamrock shake tarts and Guinness cupcakes. The luck of the Irish was with me as the display case held plenty of goods.

I came back to the office to share the bounty. Lots of places are offering corned beef and cabbage for the holiday, but I figured tarts and cupcakes would be decidedly less fragrant.

The treats were pretty as a picture, but not one made to last.

Age is honorable and youth is noble and sweets, clearly, are ephemeral. The box emptied quickly, with much commentary on how the tart captured the flavor of the annual McDonald’s favorite and the dark, robust cake contained a slight bitterness courtesy of that most popular of Irish beers.

If you’re fortunate enough to snag a tart, cupcake or “Lucky Charms” cookie, keep in mind we’re all Irish today, and if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough.