BEST EATS: Seafood soup and pupusas at El Tazumal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Make your way to El Tazumal for a bowl of soup fit for Poseidon.
Brimming with shrimp, octopus, fish, mussels and giant crab claws hanging over the bowl, the “El Siete Mares” soup at El Tazumal Restaurant Salvadoreno & Mexicano is a stunning sight. Luckily, the flavors are an equal match to its visual splendor.
Homemade tortillas are served alongside, good for dipping in broth or wrapping up shellfish.
I can’t leave a Salvadoran restaurant without ordering pupusas. They come with a giant container of vinegary cabbage slaw and a bottle of hot sauce to add to your heart’s content. Wonderful.
The restaurant’s located on Oak Street just south of Palm Street.