BEST EATS: Seafood soup and pupusas at El Tazumal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Make your way to El Tazumal for a bowl of soup fit for Poseidon.

Brimming with shrimp, octopus, fish, mussels and giant crab claws hanging over the bowl, the “El Siete Mares” soup at El Tazumal Restaurant Salvadoreno & Mexicano is a stunning sight. Luckily, the flavors are an equal match to its visual splendor.

Homemade tortillas are served alongside, good for dipping in broth or wrapping up shellfish.

Pork, bean and cheese pupusas at El Tazumal.

I can’t leave a Salvadoran restaurant without ordering pupusas. They come with a giant container of vinegary cabbage slaw and a bottle of hot sauce to add to your heart’s content. Wonderful.

The restaurant’s located on Oak Street just south of Palm Street.