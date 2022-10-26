SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KGET) — Banh Cuon Tay Ho has perhaps one of the best bargains in the San Gabriel Valley at the moment with its rice crepe boxes, brimming with food and beautifully packaged for takeout.

For $12 you get a half dozen crepes, thick sweet potato and shrimp fritters, a few slices of Vietnamese ham and a heap of bean sprouts. The crepes benefit from a dip in the restaurant’s house sauce, a slightly spicy version of the sweet fish sauce offered at every Vietnamese restaurant. Add some crunchy garlic to punch up the flavor even more.

Delicate and thin enough, the crepes are somehow strong enough not to tear and spill their tightly-wrapped load of pork and mushrooms no matter how clumsily handled with chopsticks. Hefty should look into the resiliency of rice crepes for designing a new line of ultra-sturdy bags.

Chicken wings at Banh Cuon Tay Ho.

Although the crepes are the flagship dish, don’t miss out on the perfectly fried, peanutty chicken wings, slightly sweet and impossible to put down. Get a few dozen for a party and watch your popularity soar.