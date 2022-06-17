BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Don Shuco, as far as I know, is the first restaurant to bring shucos, Guatemalan-style sandwiches, to the city. It’s a worthy addition to our food scene.

A traditional shuco is filled with chopped hot dogs, cabbage and red onion and slathered with ketchup, mustard and mayo. The bottom half of the roll gets a healthy smear of guacamole. You can get your shuco with chorizo, chicken or carne asada, but the hot dog version is pretty great.

There’s no way to eat a shuco with finesse; grab hold and keep at it as condiments ooze out the side and bits of cabbage tumble onto your plate. This is grab and go food in Guatemala, a quick bite as you head to your next destination.

Don Shuco is located on H Street near California Avenue in a space that seems to house a new restaurant every other year. I hope they buck that trend.