SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — In an unassuming location next to a convenience store on South Shafter Avenue, you’ll find a sign that’s seen better days declaring you’ve arrived at Rocy’s Mexican Food.

The exterior’s not much, but inside are cabeza and lengua tacos. They’re cooked to the point where delicious crispy bits stud every bite. Each taco is sluiced with guacamole then sprinkled with onions, cilantro and tomato before a hefty portion of meat is piled on top.

These are really good tacos. Add green or red salsa to prick your taste buds, a little oomph to go with the meal.

Chile verde combination plate at Rocy’s Mexican Food.

No extra oomph will be necessary if you order the chile verde. The stewed pork — which I had as part of a combination plate with rice and beans, some more of that guacamole and a few tortillas with which to make my own tacos — packs a wallop with the first bite. The heat keeps building from there. You’ll sweat, but you won’t stop until the plate’s empty.

I didn’t order a drink with my meal, not believing I’d need one, but upon leaving, the chile verde still playing havoc with my mouth, I ducked into the convenience store and bought a Diet Coke. It eased the burn for the ride home.

At $14.99, the combination plates are the most expensive thing on the menu. They’re a bargain. Rocy’s Mexican Food is located at 749 S. Shafter Ave.