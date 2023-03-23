BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On a recent vacation I traveled back to my home state of Delaware.

One evening, a friend suggested we have dinner at Texas Roadhouse. I’d heard of the chain — there’s one at Valley Plaza mall — but had never been.

My friend made reservations. It was a good thing he thought ahead because even on a Monday night the place was packed. After we were greeted, the hostess asked if we’d like to choose our steaks from a display case near the entrance. Sure!

I selected a well-marbled 20-oz. ribeye. An employee placed a small plastic marker with my name on it in the cool slab of meat and we were shown to our booth. First came a basket of rolls served with cinnamon butter. The warm sweet rolls were almost like having a bit of dessert before dinner.

Following a couple appetizers — ultra-cheesy tater skins and boneless wings — our entrees arrived. My ribeye was perfect, juicy and well-seasoned and smothered with mushrooms and onions.

Now that I’ve had the Texas Roadhouse experience on the East Coast I look forward to visiting the one at the mall. I still think about that ribeye with extreme fondness.