Best Eats: Pumpkin scone, Apple Crisp Macchiato, Nuestro Mexico Restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is (slowly) approaching, and temperatures, while still rebellious, are beginning to drop to a level where one can walk outside and not immediately want to dash back into the relief of air-conditioning.

With the change in temperature comes the rollout of pumpkin-spice everything, some of it good, much of it not.

The dark chocolate pumpkin scone from Blue Oak Coffee Roasting is certainly in the former category. I love the seasonal specials Blue Oak offers, and no matter how tired you get of pumpkin-infused products, be sure to give this one a try.

Starbucks is now offering the Apple Crisp Macchiato among its fall flavors.

I won’t mention the most popular fall Starbucks item (many of you are already sick of it), but I have to note the arrival of a new drink, the Apple Crisp Macchiato.

Stir the spiced apple drizzle that pools on the bottom then take a sip and get transported back to childhood memories of jumping in piles of leaves, roasting marshmallows over a fire on a brisk night, smelling homemade pie.

New York steak, Nuestro Mexico Restaurant

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visited Nuestro Mexico Restaurant for a segment this week, taking lots of photos of the spread laid out for her.

Chicken mole taco, Nuestro Mexico Restaurant

New York steak, tacos with pastor, fresh nopales and chorizo, and shredded chicken in a mole Poblano sauce were among the items Capellan tasted. She thoroughly enjoyed that afternoon’s show.

Nuestro Mexico also serves breakfast and offers kids plates with a beef taco, bean and cheese burrito — even chicken nuggets with rice and beans.