Best Eats: Pumpkin scone, Apple Crisp Macchiato, Nuestro Mexico Restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is (slowly) approaching, and temperatures, while still rebellious, are beginning to drop to a level where one can walk outside and not immediately want to dash back into the relief of air-conditioning.
With the change in temperature comes the rollout of pumpkin-spice everything, some of it good, much of it not.
The dark chocolate pumpkin scone from Blue Oak Coffee Roasting is certainly in the former category. I love the seasonal specials Blue Oak offers, and no matter how tired you get of pumpkin-infused products, be sure to give this one a try.
I won’t mention the most popular fall Starbucks item (many of you are already sick of it), but I have to note the arrival of a new drink, the Apple Crisp Macchiato.
Stir the spiced apple drizzle that pools on the bottom then take a sip and get transported back to childhood memories of jumping in piles of leaves, roasting marshmallows over a fire on a brisk night, smelling homemade pie.
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visited Nuestro Mexico Restaurant for a segment this week, taking lots of photos of the spread laid out for her.
New York steak, tacos with pastor, fresh nopales and chorizo, and shredded chicken in a mole Poblano sauce were among the items Capellan tasted. She thoroughly enjoyed that afternoon’s show.
Nuestro Mexico also serves breakfast and offers kids plates with a beef taco, bean and cheese burrito — even chicken nuggets with rice and beans.