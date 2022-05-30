BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s easy to see the appeal of patatas bravas, one of Spain’s most popular snacks.
Cubed and fried potatoes topped with a spicy sauce, crispy exterior giving way to a warm, soft center, it’s a dish that translates well to any culture.
An excellent version is served at Gasolina Cafe, a Woodland Hills establishment that opened in 2015 on Ventura Boulevard. They drizzle aioli atop the potatoes along with their “brava sauce;” it’s a nice touch.
Signs for Triumph Motorcycles and steering wheels adorn the walls, an antique gas pump stands by the front door and mugs of strong coffee bear the image of a racing motorcyclist. A gearhead could happily pass an hour here sipping a cappuccino and examining the decorations.
Omelets, scrambles and churros with chocolate are available for breakfast. Lunch features sandwiches with serrano ham, grass-fed beef burgers and a “spring bowl” loaded with seemingly half a farmers market variety of grains and vegetables.
There are several toasts on the menu, topped with smoked salmon or avocado. I went for the one simply topped with tomato, garlic, olive oil and sea salt. You can add a slice of serrano ham or manchego cheese, but it’s perfect as is.