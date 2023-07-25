BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Open nearly 80 years, Nate’n Al’s has served mountains of pastrami, truckloads of knishes and enough matzo ball soup to fill a lake.

The esteemed Jewish deli has never gone out of style, its Beverly Hills location daily drawing crowds of loyal customers — some famous. In years gone by, George Burns and Doris Day were regulars. A friend saw Larry King during one visit, Larry David on another.

There’s no secret to Nate’n Al’s longevity: it serves the same classic Jewish deli items that were on the menu generations ago. Don’t mess with what works.

Sure, there have been updates. You can get avocado toast or vegan chili if you want. But a glance through Yelp photos reveals bagels and pastrami outnumbering other orders by a wide margin.

And that pastrami is wonderful, layered on soft rye bread with coleslaw and Russian dressing for what the restaurant calls “The New York.” Get it with potato salad and half sour kosher pickles.

Bagel chips and matzo ball soup are a popular order at Nate’n Al’s.

I couldn’t leave without trying the matzo ball soup. Served with a side of shatteringly crisp bagel chips, excellent once softened in the chicken broth, the soup is perfect in its simplicity, as comforting as a meal in grandma’s kitchen.

I didn’t have room for dessert, but the black-and-white cookies looked great. Afterward, you can walk along Rodeo Drive and peer in store windows at clothing and accessories unaffordable at several times your salary.