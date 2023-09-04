BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Order the hummus trio at Panini Kabob Grill and minutes later a plate with three colorful, smoothly creamy hills of dip arrive on a large plate with pita bread and cucumber for scooping.

There’s the garbanzo bean hummus we’re all used to seeing, nestled next to generous servings of edamame hummus and, my favorite, a spicy scarlet hummus made with red bell pepper. Listed as an appetizer, the hummus trio could easily serve as a meal if dining alone.

The steak shish kabob at Panini Kabob Grill.

But who can leave a restaurant with “kabob” in its name without trying one? Certainly not I.

And the steak kabob was worth hanging around for. Juicy chunks of meat grilled on a skewer with onions, tomatoes and green peppers, it’s served with a mound of basmati rice and a tasty Mediterranean salad, of which my only complaint is I wanted more olives.

Panini Kabob Grill is located at Valley Plaza mall. You can shop or catch a film at Reading Cinemas, then follow it up with an excellent meal before heading home.