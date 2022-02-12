BEST EATS: Oxtails, dumplings, crepes and more at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KGET) — There’s something for everyone at Blossom Market Hall.

Hungry for oxtails? You can grab a platter at Caribbean Gourmet. Want a crepe with strawberries and cream? Check out Cafe Et Cetera. Craving birria tacos? La Olla Cocina will satisfy your needs. There’s a stall serving Korean dumplings, a barbecue spot, artisanal ice cream and more.

Lines form early for vendors inside Blossom Market Hall.

On a recent weekend I went on a food tour within hall, located in a 1940s Masonic Lodge in the San Gabriel Mission District. Every few yards another delicious meal awaited.

Oxtail platter from Caribbean Gourmet.

The oxtails at Caribbean Gourmet are luscious, falling off the bone and served with beans and rice, plantains and cabbage. Chef and owner Yonette Alleyne is from Guyana, and after years of working as a pastry chef and baking cakes she decided to share the food of her homeland with Los Angeles, according to her bio on the Caribbean Gourmet website. Many thanks to Alleyne — the food here is fabulous.

Jian bing, a crepe containing hot dogs, chile sauce and green onion. It’s served at Cafe Et Cetera in Blossom Market Hall.

Cafe Et Cetera is among the stalls that open earliest, serving breakfast sandwiches and all manner of crepes. The strawberry cheesecake crepe is apparently a customer favorite, but I decided on the savory jian bing, touted as one of the most popular street foods in China.

It’s easy to see why. The crepe, cooked with egg, contains green onion, cilantro, homemade chile sauce, crispy crackers and hot dogs. It’s spicy, salty and filling and can be held in one hand. Great for those on the go.

Pandan iced coffee from AK Fresh Roast.

Need a jolt of caffeine? Wander over to AK Fresh Roast for Vietnamese drip coffee. I had an iced pandan coffee, the top a dark brown while the rest took on a greenish hue from pandan leaves. I”m not sure how the leaves are used, whether the coffee beans are soaked with them or there’s an extract added to the drink or some other alchemy at work, but the taste is earthy and slightly sweet and overall very pleasant.

The “insane tteokgalbi” with cheese and kimchi from Manduyo.

The dumplings at Manduyo, the Korean vendor located at the hall’s entrance, may be the most prized item in the building, at least judging from the line that began forming roughly 20 minutes before it opened. You can choose from two flavors, spicy pork or beef bulgogi (the pork had already sold out by the time I ordered).

The dumplings — called mandu — are big, packed with well-marinated beef that was sweet and savory. They’re perfect for dunking in the container of pickles that comes with each order.

I also tried Manduyo’s “insane tteokgalbi,” which comes with kimchi and cheese plus a fried egg on top. Tteokgalbi is beef rib meat that’s been minced and marinated and, as served at Manduyo, spread over rice. The kimchi and a small salad with vinaigrette dressing help cut the richness of the meat and cheese. You’ll probably have leftovers.

Don’t leave the hall without trying a couple flavors at Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

The stall where I had the toughest time deciding what to order was at Rori’s Artisanal Creamery. It had many flavors of ice cream I’d never or rarely seen.

Nutella or honey lavender? Lemon curd or wild berry crisp? How was one to choose?!

I eventually decided on a scoop each of Biscoff and Cup O’ Joe Spinelli, the former an imitation of the biscuit cookie complete with cinnamon notes while the latter packed an intense espresso wallop, more bitter than sweet. It wakes you up.

Next time I’m at Blossom Market Hall I’ll have to try Burnt Belly, the barbecue spot which had a tremendous line by early afternoon. Also awaiting me are the boba drinks at Circle Tea Bar, quesabirria tacos at La Olla Cocina, acai bowls at Honey & Hive, fusion sushi rolls at Sushi Rolland, vegan burgers at Spotless Burgers. If you want to unwind with a drink, Angel & Mason has wine, sake and draft beer, even a couple non-alcoholic cocktails.

Like I said, something for everyone.