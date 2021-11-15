Best Eats: Oh! Noodles is oh so good

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Can’t decide between Chinese or Vietnamese for dinner, maybe even Singapore-style noodles?

At Oh! Noodles Asian Noodles & Grill, you can choose from all three. The lengthy menu has beef brisket egg noodles and curry chicken with rice, veggie spring rolls and sweet and sour chicken, shrimp rice noodle soup and fried tofu.

Located on Panama Lane west of Wible Road, Oh! Noodles seems to have flown under the radar of local media, and I’m not sure why. The items I ordered Friday night were uniformly good.

Shrimp spring rolls at Oh! Noodles.

I started with two appetizers, crispy wontons stuffed with cream cheese, and shrimp spring rolls. The wontons were delicious, with or without a dip in the bowl of sweet sauce accompanying them. While I wasn’t a fan of the peanut sauce that came with the spring rolls — it seemed too thin — the shrimp were perfectly cooked.

Oh! Noodles’ house special rice noodles come with grilled pork, potstickers, shrimp and egg rolls.

There are several Vietnamese-style noodle bowls on the menu. One has shrimp, another beef brisket and yet another comes with grilled pork. I decided on the house special rice noodles, which contain a bit of everything, including egg rolls and potstickers.

Slick the noodles with some fish sauce and chili sauce, stir it thoroughly, and you have an incredible meal zapping every taste bud.