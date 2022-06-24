BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pay close attention when ordering at Ocha Thai Restaurant. When the menu says an entree is spicy, it’s not joking around.

I found that out when I chose the chicken larb, pretty much an automatic order for me whenever I visit a Thai restaurant. The ground chicken cooked with a boatload of spices and served with cabbage or cucumbers or lettuce, maybe even sticky rice, is always a good call.

The chicken larb is spicy at Ocha Thai Restaurant.

As served at Ocha Thai, it’s also an extremely spicy one. A few bites in and there were tears in my eyes. I needed a second Diet Coke to finish my plate.

The restaurant, located on the southwest corner of White and Hughes lanes, has an impressive selection of noodle dishes, soups, salads and a truly surprising number of shrimp dishes, including sweet and sour shrimp and ground shrimp omelette.

The drunken noodles with pork is a hefty portion of thick noodles stir-fried with pepper, onion, tomato, egg and basil in a sweetish sauce. There are chiles, but nothing near as potent as what the larb contained. I added some chili paste for more bite.

Whether you like your meals mild or as blistering as an Eddie Van Halen guitar solo, Ocha Thai will meet your needs.