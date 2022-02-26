BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The recipe for mushroom parmigiana created by the grandmother of 17 News Digital Content Manager Miabelle Salzano continues to draw raves years later, as do her other Italian recipes.

I’ll let Mia share this remarkable tale:

“My grandma developed this, along with a killer eggplant rollatini recipe, for me when I became a vegetarian in 8th grade. It’s usually served with her homemade marinara sauce but I had some leftover vodka sauce (also hers) so I used that.

“The crust on this is so crispy with a mix of Italian breadcrumbs and fresh Parmigiano Reggiano (no powdered stuff) and the mushroom is probably the closest meat substitute a God-fearing Italian would use.

“You have to buy high quality tomato products for a good sauce and be generous with the red pepper flakes to get the spice level in the sauce you want.

“Her recipes were so good, my late grandfather (who was Irish) refused to go out to Italian restaurants anymore after they got married because her food was always better. My own husband never really liked pasta until he met these recipes too. But on top of just tasting amazing, many of her recipes are hugely historic and nostalgic.

“These recipes were originally her mother’s (my great-grandmother). They came over here when my grandma was a little girl. My grandma’s sister’s son (my second cousin?) moved out to L.A. from New Jersey and opened an Italian restaurant using all the family recipes called Locale90.

“She always makes her own fresh pastas during the holidays. And just wait until I get my hands on her cheesecake recipe. . . . That will be a best eats for the ages.”

Thai Town breakfast

You can have your taste buds lit in ways you never expected by the fiery spices of Thai restaurants serving noodles, curries and salads. Expect to sweat heavily and shed a few tears.

Duck porridge at Siam Sunset.

The exception may be Thai breakfast, with its soothing porridges called jok. At Siam Sunset in Los Angeles’ Thai Town, I had a substantial bowl of porridge with roast duck and slivers of ginger that was as satisfying a first meal I’ve had in ages. The lusciousness of the duck imbued the rice gruel with its richness, the porridge acting as a blank slate for whatever protein you add — duck, chicken, fish, pork.

Doughnuts served with sweetened condensed milk.

A glance around the restaurant showed me every table also had a plate of the Chinese-style plain doughnuts served warm with a bowl of sweetened condensed milk for dipping. One taste and it’s no wonder the combination is a staple of Bangkok breakfasts.