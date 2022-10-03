BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, I wrote about some of the exemplary tacos I ate during a week’s vacation in Mexico City.

Now I’m sharing my thoughts on the sweet treats I had during my time in that wonderful city.

Churros are to Mexico what apple pie is to the U.S. Not only does each food bring to mind its respective country, each is acceptable for consumption any time of the day. No one bats an eye if you have apple pie for breakfast or a late night snack, and the same is true for churros. Street vendors sell them 24/7.

Churreria El Moro is a busy brick-and-mortar spot in Centro Historico that has been in operation since the 1930s. Sit down with an order of churros and a chocolate dipping sauce, or take a couple dozen to go.

Tres leches cake, Pasteleria Ideal.

Pasteleria Ideal, which has a couple locations that always seemed crowded with patrons piling pastries and breads on plastic trays, has about 10 varieties of tres leches cake, including a light brown Nescafe version. I opted for one with raspberries and loads of whipped cream.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The chocolate concha at Balam Coffee Roasters was incredibly soft.

I have eaten conchas before, but never have I encountered one as pillowy soft as the chocolate concha at Balam Coffee Roasters. A strong coffee and the sweet bread made for the best breakfast I had during my stay.

Churro and chocolate with nuts ice creams at Helados Santa Clara.

Dotted around the city were ice cream parlors called Helados Santa Clara, their cold cases brimming with flavors like marzipan and other selections you won’t find at Ben & Jerry’s. I had a scoop of churro ice cream and chocolate with nuts.

The chocolate was OK. The churro ice cream, studded with chunks of sugary fried dough, was out of this world.