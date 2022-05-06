BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If fortune smiles on us, Bakersfield’s St. George Greek Orthodox Church will now be the home of two annual festivals — the long-running Greek Food Festival, and the new Mediterranean Food Festival that was held April 30.

Both involve lots of grilled meat, plenty of pastries and nonstop music and dancing. If you fail to have fun, it’s no fault of the organizers.

Kefta kebab plate from the Mediterranean Food Festival.

I tried an array of food, starting with some savory pies containing spinach or cheese. Then came a kebab plate — I went with the ground beef kefta kebabs — served with rice, hummus, grilled tomato and jalapeno.

The delicious warbat — phyllo dough stuffed with custard — was among a variety of pastries served at the Mediterranean Food Festival.

A variety of cookies and pasties were on sale. The custard-filled warbat was especially good.

I hope the warbat, and everything else, returns next year.