BEST EATS: Matcha mille crepe cake in West LA

WEST LA, Calif. (KGET) — There are boba drinks and ice cream and a few savory crepes containing roast duck, but the undisputed star of Matcha Village’s menu is the meticulously constructed matcha mille crepe cake, layer upon ultra-thin layer of charcoal crepe stacked between green tea cream cheese. It’s gorgeous, almost too pretty to eat.

But eat it you will. The dessert has a pleasant, earthy flavor. It’s served with a small container of whipped cream to add sweetness, rocketing the experience to extraordinary.

Perhaps the best way to describe it is with numbers. There are 69 layers. Construction takes 48 hours. How long does it take to consume a slice? That depends on the person, but if it lasts more than five minutes I’d be shocked.