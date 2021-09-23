BEST EATS: Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mask up and grab a cinnamon roll, a loaded baked potato or, for something a little different, a burger with glazed doughnuts serving as buns — the Kern County Fair is back!

Yes, there are rides and games, but it seems to be the food that draws thousands back year after year. Loaded baked potatoes, gelato and corn dogs are among the items patrons nosh on while checking out exhibits or magic shows.

17 News’ Nicole Gitzke stopped by Ricardo’s Hawaiian Feast for a look at their hollowed out pineapples packed with shrimp, chicken, sausage and other proteins served with steamed rice, a tangy pineapple salad and teriyaki sauce.

The booth also offers non-alcoholic pina coladas, and both fish and chips and shrimp and chips.

Lobster fries, Sharky’s Fish Fry

Returning to the fair is Sharky’s Fish Fry, which made a splash in 2019 with its lobster fries. The menu also features calamari and fish and chips.

As for that doughnut burger, it’s the main attraction at Boss Burger, a newcomer that has been featured on The Cooking Channel’s “Carnival Eats.”

Doughnut burger, Boss Burger

The burger features a beef patty, bacon and cheese and two Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts in place of buns.

17 News reporter Christian Galeno called the creation “oddly delicious.”