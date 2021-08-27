Best Eats: Kelcy’s Restaurant, Brimstone at The Padre, homemade spaghetti carbonara

TEHACHAPI and BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kelcy’s Restaurant in Tehachapi, reopened in 2019, has kept its classic diner feel with all the entrees you’d expect: two-egg breakfast orders with choice of half a dozen different meats; slabs of French toast; charbroiled burgers (with veggie and vegan options).

Kelcy’s Restaurant

As with any diner worth its salt, Kelcy’s serves a mean pie.

17 News Director Michael Trihey had warm peach pie a la mode. The pie is made on the premises.

“Delicious,” Trihey said.

On a Friday, Trihey strolled into Brimstone at The Padre Hotel for a nicoise salad with smoked salmon.

Smoked salmon nicoise salad, Brimstone

Fingerling potatoes, green beans, heirloom tomatoes, olives, red onion and a five-minute egg join the salmon in a red wine vinaigrette. A fancy dish with which to greet the weekend.

Assignment Editor Mason Rockfellow whipped up spaghetti carbonara, which he said has become one of his new favorite meals.

Spaghetti carbonara,

“This dish can be described as a cheese and egg sauce with a cut of pork,” Rockfellow said. “For my rendition, I used bacon with no smoked flavor. When making this dish I highly recommend using freshly grated cheeses.”