BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re foolish enough to order the “Houston, We Have a Problem!” spice level at Houston Hot Chicken, you can’t say you weren’t warned.

Staff at the fast-casual chain, which recently opened a location on Rosedale Highway, do their best to talk customers out of it. Those who insist must sign a waiver.

An employee told me a guy recently walked in and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Soon after, he was sick in the parking lot, tears streaming down his face.

That’s not the type of experience I look for when dining out.

I opted for the “Spicy” level instead — equivalent to the heat from a habanero — and enjoyed my chicken sandwich with fries. Spicy, yes, but manageable. Some sweat, but no tears.

You can go breadless and get tenders instead of the sandwich, and there are two salads on the menu that include chopped tenders. There are also loaded fries. The “Fusion Fries” contain tenders, two types of cheese, mangos, a black bean and corn relish with cilantro dressing and the sweet, creamy house sauce.

I’m sure the mango and relish provide some relief from the heat, but I’ve decided not to go above “Spicy.” I’m not out to punish myself.