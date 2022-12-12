BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s not often you get to buy food from a stand built in the shape of what you’re about to eat. So when you’re passing through West Hollywood and glance over to find a giant-sized hot dog and bun, complete with stripe of yellow mustard, be sure to pull over.

Tail O’ the Pup is worth a stop not only to admire its unique architecture but to sample some truly excellent hot dogs. All-beef frankfurters with a perfect snap are hickory-smoked and piled high with fresh toppings and a tangy house mustard.

The giant-sized hot dog where you place your order at Tail O’ the Pup. Who could resist?

The “Chicago Pup” is properly dressed with veggies including sweet relish, sport peppers and dill pickle spear. The “1946 Pup” is simpler but no less delicious, the wiener split and covered in grilled onions and mustard.

Service is quick and professional. Each hot dog comes in a paper container with a cutout drawing of a smiling dachsund. The kids will love it.

Tail O’ the Pup first opened in 1946 and was a reliable lunch stop for generations of Angelenos. But its fortunes changed in the 1980s. First it moved locations, then closed in 2005. It wasn’t until July it reopened at its current location at Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards.

Judging from the crowd I saw on Saturday afternoon, this Pup’s days are far from over.