The “Just Like Heaven” burger at Rock & Wings comes with avocado, caramelized onions, jalapenos and two types of cheese.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs.

There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, grilled pineapple, bacon, habaneros and slathered with teriyaki sauce.

Burger and fries at Rock & Wings.

I went with the “Just Like Heaven” burger, partly because it’s named after my favorite song by The Cure but mostly because the combination of avocado, caramelized onions and jalapenos sounded great. And it was, the patty well-seasoned and juicy and the toppings offering plenty of texture and some heat.

The burger came with a generous serving of crispy fries and both burger and fries were served on a wooden board in the shape of a guitar.

The Niles Street location is huge, with a stage west of the entrance and lots of tables. Updates on performances are provided on the Rock & Wings Facebook page.

This was my first visit, but I’ll be back to sample the wings and take in a show.