Best Eats: Gingerbread cannoli from GhilaDolci Bakery, Trejo’s Tacos

BAKERSFIELD and LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — If you want a holiday cake or pie from GhilaDolci Bakery, you’re out of luck. They’re booked through December.

But you can still grab a maple pecan scone, chocolate chip cookie or Limoncello tart.

Better yet, get a cannoli. You can go the traditional route or get one filled with gingerbread cream and topped with gingerbread. Just the thing for making spirits bright.

A painting of actor and taqueria owner Danny Trejo at Trejo’s Tacos in Los Angeles.

Grilled chicken bowl, Trejo’s Tacos at The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W 3rd St., Stall 322, Los Angeles

Danny Trejo may be the most intimidating septuagenarian on the planet.

The ex-con turned actor with the boxer’s build (he was a champion pugilist at San Quentin State Prison) and a face to inspire nightmares has become an entrepreneur in his old age, opening several Trejo’s Tacos locations in Southern California.

Grilled chicken bowl, Trejo’s Tacos

News Director Michael Trihey visited the one at The Original Farmers Market, getting a grilled chicken bowl topped with rice, beans, pico de gallo, corn and slaw.

A filling meal, but not so heavy you can’t manage a workout afterward — or take off running if Trejo scowls in your direction.