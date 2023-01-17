BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “dino-style” beef rib, served as a special last week at Prime Time BBQ, struck me at first not so much as food as a potential weapon.

A thief would think twice before snatching your wallet if you brandished this rib, a hefty bone with a giant slab of well-seasoned meat. It’s an item tailor-made for social media; post it on TikTok and watch as views soar.

Prime Time BBQ serves reliably good meals, whether it’s the smoky deep pit beef, tri tip sandwich with salsa or spicy, salty hot links. The butcher shop is loaded with steak, chicken, pork chops and a few different sausages. A friend enjoys Prime Time’s chorizo in breakfast burritos.

I’ve always liked Prime Time. But the beef rib prompted a strange reaction in me, triggering something primal as I viewed a photo of the hulking piece of meat on the restaurant’s Instagram page. I knew I needed it, and I needed it now. Neanderthals must have felt a similar sensation while waiting for their share of roasted mammoth.

What most surprised me, given the size of the thing, was how expertly it was cooked, practically spurting juice with each bite. It was a messy, wonderful experience as I kept a strong grip on the bone until each morsel of meat was devoured. The bone went in the trash, but in hindsight I should have kept it as a trophy.