BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anyone who has eaten at a Japanese restaurant has come across edamame, the ubiquitous appetizer of ramen and yakitori joints, usually served steamed either plain or with garlic and salt.

At Moto Ramen in Culver City, they take the preparation in another, even more delicious direction by tossing the pods in an especially potent garlic chili oil so irresistible we dumped the leftover sauce into our bowls of ramen. In fact, the ramen, while good, almost seemed beside the point. I left wishing I’d placed multiple orders of garlic edamame instead.

Black garlic tonkotsu ramen at Moto Ramen.

Moto Ramen also offers rice bowls, bento boxes and a short selection of spicy tuna and other popular sushi rolls. Just don’t leave without trying the edamame — and take an order, or two, to go.