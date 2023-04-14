BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crisp, golden and tasting of fresh oil, the fried red snapper at Kipsy Cafe makes for a good meal, even at breakfast. I ordered it with a couple of eggs and a mound of country potatoes.

Dip it in tartar sauce if you like, but the fish tastes great on its own. And those country potatoes were spectacular, interspersed with lots of sliced onion and green pepper.

The restaurant appears to have a specialty in Southern-style cooking — black-eyed peas, okra, dirty rice, hot links and fried chicken are available. If the chicken is fried as expertly as the fish, Kipsy should have a line out the door.

The cafe is located at 3807 Auburn St., just north of Highway 178 and west of Oswell Street.