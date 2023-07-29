The fried chicken dinner at Cracker Barrel comes with four pieces of juicy chicken, biscuits and two sides.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Months ago I swung by Cracker Barrel on California Avenue with the intention of trying its celebrated fried chicken, but the line was so long (and I was so hungry) I decided to go elsewhere.

I tried again on Friday and this time, despite a nearly packed restaurant, there was no wait. I finally got the “signature fried chicken,” and it surpassed my lofty expectations.

An order brings four well-seasoned pieces (breast, drumstick, thigh and wing) with marvelously crisp skin and meat that drips juice with each bite. What’s not to love?

Fresh biscuits at Cracker Barrel.

The meal comes with fresh biscuits and plenty of butter, plus two “country sides.” I always get coleslaw with fried chicken, and Cracker Barrel’s super creamy version is just what I wanted.

I’m kicking myself for ordering steamed broccoli (fine but plain) as my second side instead of the loaded hashbrown casserole, but in the moment I caved to an inner voice telling me to get something green on my plate. Next time I’ll ignore it.