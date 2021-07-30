Best Eats: Fish and chips in Santa Monica, po’boys in San Jose and pizza in Pasadena

SANTA MONICA, SAN JOSE, PASADENA, BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17 News staff did some traveling this week.

Reporter Raphael Stroud ate a Cajun meal with family in San Jose. Digital Content Producer Sierra Murdock chowed down on fish and chips at an upscale seafood restaurant in San Jose. I picked up a few pizzas in Pasadena for a get together with friends.

But we can’t have a Best Eats without representing Bakersfield. Producer Katherine Avery stopped by Luigi’s for a steak sandwich and watermelon salad.

We begin with Murdock, who dined at Blue Plate Oysterette, which prides itself on providing the experience of an East Coast clam shack. There are a dozen types of oysters to choose from, a lobster roll served with hot drawn butter and a chicken dish called “The Best Damn Chicken At a Seafood Restaurant.”

Murdock opted for the fish and chips, beer battered cod with Old Bay fries. She said the dish was “life-changing.” She acknowledged she tends to say that a lot about meals, but said the perfectly fried fish was truly something special.

Po’boys, beignets and more at Poor House Bistro in San Jose.

Stroud took his parents and a friend to Poor House Bistro, a “fun and funky” spot bringing a taste of New Orleans to San Jose, according to its website.

There’s jambalaya, gumbo and a variety of po’boys. Andouille sausage. Muffaletta sandwiches.

Stroud and company filled the table with dishes, including the aforementioned po’boys, wings and pasta. He said his parents were impressed.

For a Riverside friend’s recent birthday celebration, I picked up a few pizzas from Luggage Room Pizzeria in Pasadena.

“Mushroom party” pizza, Luggage Room Pizzeria

I’d repeatedly heard the restaurant had some of the best pizzas you can find in the Los Angeles area, and it didn’t disappoint. Especially good was the mushroom pie with crimini and oyster mushrooms, fennel and sweet onion.

Steak sandwich, Luigi’s

Lastly, Avery visited the wildly popular Luigi’s and tried the steak sandwich with grilled onions and pepper jack cheese and the watermelon salad containing arugula, feta cheese, onion, avocado and, of course, watermelon. She said the salad, which she’d never had, was unexpectedly delicious.

There was sweet and creamy strawberry sorbet for dessert.