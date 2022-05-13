BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week I received an email from friend and fellow foodie Trish Rocha raving about a burger she ate at Athena’s Greek Cafe & Grill in Downtown Bakersfield.

In her words:

“Everyone knows Athena’s has classic Greek food. A coworker outing was filled with gyros and salads, but I had the star of the afternoon: the new Greek Fig Burger. If you stripped the whole thing down to the Angus patty and bun, it’d still be one of the best burgers you’ve ever had.

“The whole package, though, of sweet fig preserve, spicy mustard, cheese spread and caramelized red onions puts this in the ‘perfect gourmet’ burger category, at a great price. Hot tip: Dip your fries in the sweet preserve drippings instead of ketchup. Blisssss. The perfect Friday afternoon meal.”

Well, after a review like that I needed to head over to Athena’s to try the burger myself.

Grab extra napkins for the fig burger at Athena’s.

Trish didn’t oversell it. The sweetness of the preserves cuts the spiciness of the mustard, the cheese spread is perfectly creamy and the burger patty thick and juicy.

I inhaled it, partly because it was so good and partly because preserves and cheese oozed everywhere. Grab plenty of napkins.