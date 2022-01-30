BEST EATS: Falafel bowl from Flame & Skewers, Maddie’s homemade pasta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The shawarma platters at Flames & Skewers are a hearty meal. You get chicken or beef over rice, pita and sides that can include hummus, garlic sauce, fries or salad. You won’t leave hungry.

Sometimes, though, the platter can seem a bit much, especially if you need to head back to work. When you want a good meal from Flames & Skewers but not enough that you’re loosening your belt, try one of their bowls instead.

Last week I had a falafel bowl, which comes with five pieces of falafel served over a bed of rice alongside a garbanzo salad, with lettuce and a vinaigrette. A perfect lunch portion, and relatively healthy, too.

Homemade pappardelle with bison bolognese by Maddie Janssen.

Maddie’s homemade pasta

News anchor Maddie Janssen whipped up homemade pappardelle with a bison bolognese. Bison doesn’t immediately come to mind when I think of Italian cooking, but the recipe comes from Giada De Laurentiis, who has forgotten more about Italian cuisine than I’ll learn in my lifetime.

And, as is usually the case when Maddie is cooking, this is a healthier dish. Bison is a leaner protein and has fewer calories than beef, which is traditionally used in bolognese sauce.