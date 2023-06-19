A slice of espresso almond chocolate pie from Republic of Pie in North Hollywood.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After completing an errand in Los Angeles on Saturday, I was driving aimlessly through the NoHo Arts District when I came upon a stretch of Magnolia Boulevard jam-packed with restaurants.

There were ramen parlors, bustling breakfast joints, pastry shops, pubs and a colorful Mexican restaurant with a sprawling outdoor space. I decided this was a good street to stop for lunch.

Chicken tenders and fries at Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Although multiple places looked enticing, I headed to Dave’s Hot Chicken, a chain I first heard about years ago and which for a while seemed to be opening new locations monthly in the L.A. area.

There are seven heat levels ranging from “no spice” to the “reaper,” the photo for the latter showing a chicken tender coated in a brick red spice mixture that hurt just looking at it.

I went with the “hot” level, third spiciest, which stung but proved manageable. Two juicy tenders are accompanied by a mound of crinkle-cut fries, slices of white bread and a couple packets of “Dave’s sauce” to slather on the bird.

A good meal, but Baba’s Hot Chicken on California Avenue serves a superior product. And Baba’s “hot” level is truly fearsome.

After lunch, I strolled along Magnolia Avenue and saw a sign for Republic of Pie. A republic of pie? Where is this enchanted state, and how do I become a citizen?

The display case at Republic of Pie features many varieties of fruit or cream-filled pies.

A display case containing roughly 20 different types of pie — about an equal mix between fruit and cream varieties — greets customers at the entrance. There were classic apple, marionberry, cherry, banana cream and chocolate cream.

Such variety made choosing difficult, so I decided to go with something I’d never seen: espresso almond chocolate pie.

I grabbed a nitro cold brew (potent) and took a seat in the bakery’s cool, expansive interior; a glance at Yelp photos revealed the space is used for live performances.

Minutes later, a generous slice of pie built with a mountain of espresso cream filling topped with thinly-sliced almonds was placed before me. Sweet but not cloying, the espresso flavor took center stage, the almonds and chocolate cream layer providing delicate counterpoints.

I whisked up the airy pastry within a couple minutes. Having had lunch and dessert, I headed to my car then began the trip back to Bakersfield.