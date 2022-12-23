BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ggiata Delicatessen is an East Coast-style deli with the most un-East Coast-style location imaginable: Melrose Avenue.

The odds of an employee being named Tony or Vinny are slim to none. Not a tracksuit or muscle shirt was in sight when I visited and everyone’s hair appeared bereft of gel. It’s a far cry from North Jersey.

But there’s gabagool (seeing that cold cut on a menu is always a good sign) and a long list of sandwiches served on fantastic baguettes. The eggplant parm sandwich comes with fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce and, unusually, a basil pesto that somehow works in harmony with the rest.

Limoncello olive oil cake at Ggiata Delicatessen.

The Italian cookies are fine, but for dessert I recommend the limoncello olive oil cake. Slathered with a generous amount of almond frosting and topped with candied pistachios, you’ll be shouting “che bueno!” by the time you’re done.