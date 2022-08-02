BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made.

Or so I thought.

But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — two scoops of horchata ice cream packed into a concha, an ice cream sandwich using actual bread instead of cookies or wafers.

Sweet selections at El Camino Bakery.

It sounded like just the thing after a string of hot, muggy days.

I grabbed a pair of tongs, selected my bread and handed it to the clerk. She sliced it open then plopped two heaping scoops of ice cream on the bottom half, folding the top back over and managing — just barely — to close it inside a plastic container.

She needn’t have bothered. Within seconds of leaving the store I ripped the container open and began eating, wondering how I’d never come across this creation before (a quick Google search showed me concha ice cream sandwiches have been around a while).

With no end of 100-degree weather in sight, I have an excuse to go back and try more cool creations, such as the “hottie samich” — a doughnut filled with ice cream and warmed in a panini press.