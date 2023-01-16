Strawberry and rhubarb cobbler with vanilla ice cream at Camp 18 Restaurant in Oregon.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re eating ice cream in Oregon, there’s a good chance it’s made by Tillamook.

The dairy giant sells its cheese and ice cream nationwide, but, much like eating cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, I bet there’s something special about eating Tillamook ice cream in the state in which it was created.

That’s what 17 News Director Michael Trihey did on a recent trip, stopping at Camp 18 Restaurant in Elsie, Oregon for a meal which ended with strawberry and rhubarb cobbler topped with a couple massive scoops of Tillamook vanilla ice cream.

“Spectacular,” Trihey said, noting the ice cream is made a just a short drive away.

That adjective could apply to the restaurant itself, a large log cabin with vaulted ceiling, wooden sculptures of sasquatch, lumberjacks and woodland creatures on the porch and old logging equipment and rail cars dotting the property. Plenty to take in while devouring country fried steak or fish and chips.