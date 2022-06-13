BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eating macaroni and cheese outdoors when the temperature soars above 100 degrees usually isn’t my idea of a good time.

But this wasn’t any mac and cheese. It didn’t come in a box with a packet of “cheese sauce mix.”

This was the real deal, the ultra-creamy, award-winning chile verde mac and cheese from Countryside Market & Restaurant studded with bits of pork and packing a spice wallop.

On Saturday, Countryside set up a booth at the city’s first tiki marketplace, hosted by Tiki-Ko, a couple dozen vendors selling handmade Tiki art, clothing and a number of unusual items — shrunken heads, anyone?

I didn’t stay long — seriously, it was scorching — but I did grab an order of piping hot mac and cheese. It was worth the discomfort.