BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Will you be contributing to the expected consumption of 1.45 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday? There are plenty of local places to fulfill the need for saucy, spicy chicken, but I’m going to give a special shout-out to Fire Wings, which I recently tried for the first time.

Located on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway, Fire Wings serves an excellent, traditional “Original Buffalo” wing, not too spicy, drenched in sauce and impossible to put down.

Even better was the “Peanut Butter” wing, creamy, sweet and well-battered. Don’t dip this wing in ranch; let the flavor shine through on its own.

There are habanero and Sriracha sauces, salt and pepper and Malaysian curry dry-rubbed wings, as well as sweet and sour “Peking” and honey-tinged “Saigon Street” wings. Twenty-one flavors in all; plenty of variety to satisfy a large Super Bowl gathering.

Other spots in town that have reliably good wings include Stupid Wings and Crazy BBQ in the northeast and Bakersfield Pizza Co. and Bar on Ming Avenue. Do a little research; there’s bound to be a spot nearby to pick up a few pounds of chicken ahead of the game.